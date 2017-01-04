Nifty to remain positive; power, cement to move up: Banerjee

According to Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com, Nifty to remain positive during the day’s market session, with oil & gas, steel, infra, power & cements sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Astrology

Jan 04, 2017, 08.10 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to remain positive; power, cement to move up: Banerjee

According to Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com, Nifty to remain positive during the day’s market session, with oil & gas, steel, infra, power & cements sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Nifty to remain positive; power, cement to move up: Banerjee

According to Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com, Nifty to remain positive during the day’s market session, with oil & gas, steel, infra, power & cements sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Indrodeep Banerjee (more)

Chief Astrologer, InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com |

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for January 4, 2017

Nifty to remain positive during the day’s market session, with oil & gas, steel, infra, power & cements sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.  

Today Sun is in Sagittarius. Moon is in Aquarius. Mars is in Aquarius. Mercury is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Aquarius. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Scorpio. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty to remain positive during today’s trading session.

Oil & gas, steel, infra, power & cements sectors will tend to remain positive under the positive astrological influence while during today’s trading session.

On the previous day Nifty remained positive during the day’s trading session exactly in accordance to our astrological forecast for Nifty.

On the previous day Power Grid, Tata Power, NTPC, Zee Entertainment, L&T & Ambuja Cements among the infra, power, cements & media sectors remained positive during the day’s trading session exactly in accordance to our astrological forecast for the day.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  Indrodeep Banerjee InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com Nifty
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Nifty to remain positive; power, cement to move up: Banerjee

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.