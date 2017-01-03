Nifty to remain positive; infra stocks to move higher: Banerjee

Jan 03, 2017, 08.13 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com is of the view that Nifty to remain positive during the day’s market session, with infra, power, cements, media & telecom sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.
Indrodeep Banerjee (more)
Chief Astrologer, InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com |
Astrological market forecast for January 3, 2017
Nifty to remain positive during the day’s market session, with infra, power, cements, media & telecom sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.
Today Sun is in Sagittarius. Moon is in Aquarius. Mars is in Aquarius. Mercury is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Aquarius. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Scorpio. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.
This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.
Nifty to remain positive during today’s trading session.
Infra, power, cements, media & telecom sectors will tend to remain positive under the positive astrological influence during today’s trading session.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
