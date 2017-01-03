Nifty to remain positive; infra stocks to move higher: Banerjee

Astrological market forecast for January 3, 2017

Nifty to remain positive during the day’s market session, with infra, power, cements, media & telecom sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Sagittarius. Moon is in Aquarius. Mars is in Aquarius. Mercury is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Aquarius. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Scorpio. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Infra, power, cements, media & telecom sectors will tend to remain positive under the positive astrological influence during today’s trading session.

