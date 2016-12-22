Nifty to move up; oil & gas in focus: Indrodeep Banerjee

Astrological market forecast for December 22, 2016

Nifty to move up during the day’s market session, with oil & gas and shipping sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Sagittarius. Moon is in Virgo. Mars is in Aquarius. Mercury is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Capricorn. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Scorpio. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty shall move up during today’s trading session.

Oil & gas and shipping sectors will tend to remain strong under the positive astrological influence while during today’s trading session.

On the previous day NTPC & Power Grid among the power sectors remained positive exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day Nifty remained positive during the most part of the day’s session exactly in accordance to our astrological forecast for Nifty for the day, before slipping into the red during the last half an hour of the day’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.