Nifty to move up; oil & gas to get astro support: Banerjee

Astrological market forecast for January 5, 2017

Nifty to move up during the day’s market session, with shipping, oil & gas, banking, pharma & FMCG sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Sagittarius. Moon is in Pisces. Mars is in Aquarius. Mercury is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Aquarius. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Scorpio. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty to move up during today’s trading session.

Shipping, oil & gas, banking, pharma & FMCG sectors will tend to remain positive under the positive astrological influence while during today’s trading session.

On the previous day Nifty remained positive during the day’s trading session exactly in accordance to our astrological forecast for Nifty.

On the previous day Bharti Infratel, L&T, ONGC & Tata Steel among the oil & gas, steel & infra sectors remained positive during the day’s trading session exactly in accordance to our astrological forecast for the day.

