Nifty to move up; banks to get astro support: Indrodeep Banerjee

Astrological market forecast for December 27, 2016

Nifty to move up during the day’s market session, with banking, FMCG, IT & telecom sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Sagittarius. Moon is in Scorpio. Mars is in Aquarius. Mercury is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Capricorn. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Scorpio. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty to move up during today’s trading session.

Banking, FMCG, IT & telecom sectors will tend to remain strong under the positive astrological influence while during today’s trading session.

On the previous trading day Nifty remained weak during the day’s session against our astrological forecast for Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.