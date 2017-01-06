Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for January 6

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly.

Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Expect movement in Nifty based scrip, but overall today may be boring.

Speculative, if are ready for both profit and loss.

From 9.30 onwards short Nifty, and exit on making a profit.

Around 12.40 again short Nifty, and around 15.00 exit.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.