Jan 04, 2017, 09.02 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Between 12.30 to 15.30 pm, the Nifty trend will change every 17 minutes. Hence, you shall only gain by reshuffling your position. But avoid taking a long position, says Ganesha.
Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for January 4
Shri Dharmesh Joshi (more)
Astrologer, GaneshaSpeaks.com |
Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.
From 9.46.30 to 11.18.05 avoid trading in Nifty or don't be positive, as the trend will change during this period.
Till 12.30 pm, Nifty shall go up.
Between 12.30 to 15.30 pm, the Nifty trend will change every 17 minutes. Hence, you shall only gain by reshuffling your position. But avoid taking a long position.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
