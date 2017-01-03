Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for January 3

Around 9.50 sell Nifty, and around 10.32 buy Nifty. Around 11.10 again buy Nifty, and around 12.22 exit on making a profit, says Ganesha.
Jan 03, 2017, 08.48 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Around 9.50 sell Nifty, and around 10.32 buy Nifty. Around 11.10 again buy Nifty, and around 12.22 exit on making a profit, says Ganesha.

Around 9.50 sell Nifty, and around 10.32 buy Nifty. Around 11.10 again buy Nifty, and around 12.22 exit on making a profit, says Ganesha.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi (more)

Astrologer, GaneshaSpeaks.com |

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly.

Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Today may be highly volatile, foresees Ganesha.

You may get confused around the beginning of this year, as 4 planets are posted in one House. But you should not get tense, as Ganesha will provide you the tips.

You must have earned a profit in 2 companies that were provided in last week's file.

Around 9.50 sell Nifty, and around 10.32 buy Nifty.

Around 11.10 again buy Nifty, and around 12.22 exit on making a profit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

