Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for January 2

Today from 9.15 to 10.00 consider that the market has not opened. Wait for the market to stabilise, the overall view is positive, says Ganesha.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Astrology

Jan 02, 2017, 08.56 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for January 2

Today from 9.15 to 10.00 consider that the market has not opened. Wait for the market to stabilise, the overall view is positive, says Ganesha.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for January 2

Today from 9.15 to 10.00 consider that the market has not opened. Wait for the market to stabilise, the overall view is positive, says Ganesha.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Shri Dharmesh Joshi (more)

Astrologer, GaneshaSpeaks.com |

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly.

Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

The effect of 4 planets, Moon-Venus-Ketu-Mars will be visible in the market today and tomorrow. But, the overall view is slightly positive. The predictions for the coming days are as follows:-

Today from 9.15 to 10.00 consider that the market has not opened. Wait for the market to stabilise, the overall view is positive.

Between 10.00 to 11.30 Nifty may remain on the down side.

From 11.30 to 15.30 only do Intraday, you will earn a good profit on both the sides.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  Dharmesh Joshi Ganeshaspeaks market
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for January 2

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.