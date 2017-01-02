Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for January 2

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly.

Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

The effect of 4 planets, Moon-Venus-Ketu-Mars will be visible in the market today and tomorrow. But, the overall view is slightly positive. The predictions for the coming days are as follows:-

Today from 9.15 to 10.00 consider that the market has not opened. Wait for the market to stabilise, the overall view is positive.

Between 10.00 to 11.30 Nifty may remain on the down side.

From 11.30 to 15.30 only do Intraday, you will earn a good profit on both the sides.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.