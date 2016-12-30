Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 30

This is the best day for Intraday, says Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks.
Dec 30, 2016, 08.10 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 30

This is the best day for Intraday, says Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks.

Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 30

This is the best day for Intraday, says Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi (more)

Astrologer, GaneshaSpeaks.com |

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

(Venus-Ketu-Mars) and (Moon-Sun-Mercury), 3 planets are now posited together in 2 houses.

This is the best day for Intraday.

You may take a risk on HIL and GMM PFAUDLER. Short-term, delivery based trading can be done.

Assume that the market will actually open at 10.00 today, and move ahead accordingly.

From 10.00 to 11.30 Nifty may remain soft.

Between 11.30 to 12.30 Nifty will bounce.

From 12.30 to 13.30 'W' shaped graph at Nifty is foreseen.

After 13.30 Nifty may be totally unreliable. Hence, be prepared for a downward trend.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 30

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.