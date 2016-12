Both the planets, Mars and Ketu are very close to each other. Thus, the market will be very aggressive, and quick deals are indicated. Hence, exit with a smallmargin.From 9.15 to 10.00 Nifty will go up.Between 10.00 to 12.00 Nifty may go down.From 12.00 to 13.00 Nifty shall move upwards.Between 13.00 to 14.00 Nifty will try to stabilise on the negative side.From 14.00 to 15.00 Nifty may move downwards.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.