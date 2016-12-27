Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 27

After 13.00 you may get confused. Hence you may take a risk, but prepare yourself for both profit and loss, says Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks.
Dec 27, 2016, 08.23 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 27

After 13.00 you may get confused. Hence you may take a risk, but prepare yourself for both profit and loss, says Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks.

Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 27

After 13.00 you may get confused. Hence you may take a risk, but prepare yourself for both profit and loss, says Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi (more)

Astrologer, GaneshaSpeaks.com |

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks:

From 9.15 to 10.20 Nifty will remain around a psychological figure, near the surface.

Between 10.20 to 12.00 Nifty may go down, step by step.

From 12.00 to 13.00 Nifty will go up, slightly.

After 13.00 you may get confused. Hence you may take a risk, but prepare yourself for both profit and loss.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Tags  Dharmesh Joshi Ganeshaspeaks
Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 27

