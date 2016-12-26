Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 26

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly.

Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Till 05/01/2017 you may witness high volatility in Nifty. Hence, don't take hasty decisions.

Today the Moon and Saturn are together. You will therefore get 2 clear trends.

Around 9.55 short Nifty, and around 10.55 take an exit.

Around 11.20 buy Nifty, and around 12.40 exit.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.