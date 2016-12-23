Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 23

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly.

Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Friends, it is very easy to advise but you have invested your money in the market. Hence, think carefully before moving ahead.

From 9.15 to 10.15 buying in 'A' group stocks is foreseen.

Between 10.15 to 12.15 exit from the stocks you had bought, on making a profit.

From 12.15 to 13.15 buying in midcap stocks is expected.

Between 13.15 till end of the day, erosion in midcap and smallcap is foreseen. And, around 14.56 hammering is also expected.



