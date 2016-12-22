Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 22

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly.

Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

You will feel happy today, as the Moon and Jupiter are in conjunction. But, the market may go in another direction.

The opening may be around the surface, and then till 10.30 Nifty will go up.

From 10.30 to 12.11 profit booking is foreseen in Nifty.

Between 12.11 to 13.17 Nifty shall go up.

The time period from 13.17 to 15.30 may be totally unreliable, unpredictable, boring and unprofitable.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.