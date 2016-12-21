Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 21

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly.

Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

From opening to 10.43 Nifty will move on the up side, or with a margin of 2 to 3 rupees.

Between 10.43 to 12.43 Nifty may go down, step by step. And, then it will go up, step by step till the end of this phase.

From 12.43 to 14.43 Nifty trend shall change every 22 minutes. Hence, change your position accordingly.

Between 14.43 to 15.30 avoid trading, because you may not understand the market trend.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.