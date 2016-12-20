Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 20

Dec 20, 2016, 09.04 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 20

Shri Dharmesh Joshi (more)

Astrologer, GaneshaSpeaks.com |

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly.

Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

The Moon-Rahu, Mars-Ketu and Sun-Mercury, these 3 combinations may be unfavourable for your personal horoscope.

Do delivery based trading, you will earn a good profit.

Around 10.20 short Nifty, and around 11.20 buy.

Around 12.00 again buy Nifty, and around 13.00 exit from the deal.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

