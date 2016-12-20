Dec 20, 2016, 09.04 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Do delivery based trading, you will earn a good profit. Around 10.20 short Nifty, and around 11.20 buy, says Ganesha.
Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 20
Shri Dharmesh Joshi (more)
Astrologer, GaneshaSpeaks.com |
Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.
The Moon-Rahu, Mars-Ketu and Sun-Mercury, these 3 combinations may be unfavourable for your personal horoscope.
Do delivery based trading, you will earn a good profit.
Around 10.20 short Nifty, and around 11.20 buy.
Around 12.00 again buy Nifty, and around 13.00 exit from the deal.
