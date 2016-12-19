Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 19

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly.

Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

You may get confused today, as the Moon and Rahu are degreecally together.

From 9.15 to 10.45 the overall view at Nifty is positive.

Between 10.45 to 12.30 Nifty may go down, as compared to the earlier time period.

From 12.30 to 15.30 only do jobbing.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.