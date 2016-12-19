Dec 19, 2016, 08.16 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
From 9.15 to 10.45 the overall view at Nifty is positive. Between 10.45 to 12.30 Nifty may go down, as compared to the earlier time period, says Ganesha.
Ganeshaspeaks: Market prediction for December 19
Shri Dharmesh Joshi (more)
Astrologer, GaneshaSpeaks.com |
Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.
You may get confused today, as the Moon and Rahu are degreecally together.
From 12.30 to 15.30 only do jobbing.
