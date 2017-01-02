Expect crude oil to see bullish movement in 2017: Astromoneyguru

Jan 02, 2017, 12.36 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajay Jain (more)

CEO, Astromoneyguru.com |

Ajay Jain of astromoneyguru

Wishing a very happy and prosperous new year 2017. On the first day of 2017, Sun, Mercury and Ketu, Mars and Venus are making conjunction.

Important planet Moon is in Capricorn under aspect of Jupiter and Saturn while Sun is with Mercury under aspect of North nod of Moon.

All above plant cal combination may attract highest volatility in global capital market.

Our advance prediction for year 2016 was gone correct - crude oil, copper, gold and stock market have moved as per predictions.

Now, 2017 is expected to be dedicated for oil & gas, shipping and offshore stocks in Global capital market.  While short term traders may be careful in banking, stocks in 2017.

As per astro economics, in 2017 following stocks may see good upward movement in Indian stock market:

Cairn IndiaONGCMOIL , Shipping Corporation of India , Aban Offshore , Tata SteelSAILVedantaDLFBHEL , GAIL India and Hindustan Zinc .

As per Ajay market theory, crude oil is expected to see bullish movement in 2017.  While wheat, turmeric and chana are expected to see downward movement during 2017.

As per financial astrology, year 2017 is expected to be positive for Mesh and Kumbha Rashi while  Karak, Singh, Kanya , Tula, Varashik, Makar and Meen Rashi need to careful in big investments.

Mixed result is expected for Varashab and Mithun Rashi. Rashi is base on Moon position in your birth chart.

The above prediction is made based on financial astrology and fundamental analysis. Risk management is mandatory tool in trading and investment.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

