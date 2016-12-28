Auto, pharma, oil & gas, infra to move up: Indrodeep Banerjee

Astrological market forecast for December 28, 2016

Nifty to remain positive during the day’s market session, with auto, pharma, oil & gas, infra, power & IT sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Sagittarius. Moon is in Sagittarius. Mars is in Aquarius. Mercury is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Capricorn. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Scorpio. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty to remain positive during today’s trading session.

Auto, pharma, oil & gas, infra, power & IT sectors will tend to remain strong under the positive astrological influence during today’s trading session.

On the previous trading day Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ITC, HUL, Wipro, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel & Idea Cellular among the banking, FMCG, IT & telecom sectors remained positive during the day’s session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day.

On the previous trading day Nifty moved up during the day’s session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day.

