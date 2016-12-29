Nifty hovers around 8050; TCS, Infosys, Axis early gainers

The market seems to be cautious ahead of Futures and Options (F&O) expiry today. The Sensex is up 14.17 points at 26224.85 and the Nifty is up 9 points at 8043.85. About 1087 shares have advanced, 561 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.
Dec 29, 2016, 10.13 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The market seems to be cautious ahead of Futures and Options (F&O) expiry today. The Sensex is up 14.17 points at 26224.85 and the Nifty is up 9 points at 8043.85. About 1087 shares have advanced, 561 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

The market seems to be cautious ahead of Futures and Options (F&O) expiry today. The Sensex is up 14.17 points at 26224.85 and the Nifty is up 9 points at 8043.85. About 1087 shares have advanced, 561 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

10:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

The market seems to be cautious ahead of Futures and Options (F&O) expiry today. The Sensex is up 14.17 points  at 26224.85 and the Nifty is up 9 points at 8043.85.
About 1087 shares have advanced, 561 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

TCS, Axis Bank, Infosys, ONGC and NTPC are top gainers while Adani Ports, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors are losers in the Sensex.

US oil prices fell following a surprise build in the country's crude stocks shown in data published by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Gold prices rose as the US dollar slipped against a basket of currencies, but gains were limited on expectations of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year.

The dollar sagged against the yen, weighed down by U.S. yields slipping to two-week lows and an ebb in risk appetite that favored the safe-haven Japanese currency.

09:15
HUL, Adani Ports, L&T, Bharti Airtel and HDFC bank are losers while Axis Bank, Lupin, Cipla, M&M and SBI are gainers in the Sensex.

Tags  BSE Sensex NSE market F&O Tata Steel Axis Bank
Nifty hovers around 8050; TCS, Infosys, Axis early gainers

