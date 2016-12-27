Asia stocks flat in muted session, dollar recovers some losses

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, with Australia closed.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Asian markets

Dec 27, 2016, 10.01 AM | Source: Reuters

Asia stocks flat in muted session, dollar recovers some losses

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, with Australia closed.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Asia stocks flat in muted session, dollar recovers some losses

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, with Australia closed.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Asia stocks flat in muted session, dollar recovers some losses
Asian stocks were little changed on Tuesday, in thin trade and with little to guide them as most major markets were closed on Monday for Christmas holidays, while the dollar reclaimed some of its losses from Monday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, with Australia closed.

Japan's Nikkei was also unchanged.

On Friday, Wall Street closed slightly higher in thin trade.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was up 0.15 percent on Tuesday, after slipping 0.5 percent on Monday.

That came after data on Friday showed US consumer spending increased modestly in November as household income failed to rise for the first time in nine months. The data suggested the economy slowed in the fourth quarter after growing briskly in the prior period.

Still the slowdown in growth is likely to be temporary, with the labor market near full employment, house prices rising and the stock market has rallied close to record highs. In addition, consumer confidence is at the highest level since July 2007.

European stocks were little changed on Friday, although banks rose after Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse settled investigations into US mortgage securities sales, while Italy's government approved a bailout for the nation's largest lender, Monte dei Paschi.

"Shares are overbought and due for a bit of profit-taking but moves toward a resolution of bank woes are helping in Europe, global economic data is mostly good and the period around Christmas/New Year is normally positive for shares," Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital in Sydney, wrote in a note.

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 117.27 yen early on Tuesday, after slipping 0.2 percent on Monday on the pullback in US yields.

The Japanese currency showed little reaction to data on Tuesday showing the nation's core consumer prices declined for the ninth straight month in November, and that household spending fell even as job availability hit a fresh 25-year high.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global peers, was little changed early on Tuesday, inching down 0.6 percent from the highest level since December 2002 hit last week.

The euro was flat at USD 1.045 on Tuesday.

In commodities, oil prices extended gains, on expectations of output cuts by both OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

US crude CLc1 added 0.3 percent to USD 53.18 a barrel early on Tuesday.

Gold edged down 0.1 percent to USD 1,132.50 an ounce as the dollar climbed.
Tags  Nikkei Asian stocks Japan
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Asia stocks flat in muted session, dollar recovers some losses

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login