Asia shares rise; ASX gains 0.6%, Nikkei up 0.3%, Kospi up 0.5%

Asian markets gained at Wednesday's open, after the Dow hitting a new record close overnight just shy of the psychological 20,000 level.Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 opened up 0.34 percent.Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.55 percent, led by gains in its materials sub-index, which was up 1.06 percent and its energy sub-index, which gained 0.59 percent.Shares of Bellamy's Australia, suspended for the past week, were in the news on Wednesday as the company requested the suspension to extend for another three weeks, amid talks with key suppliers and manufacturers. Bellamy last traded at 6.68 Australian dollars (USD 4.86) per share."The fact that this situation has gone on for so long and that negotiations with suppliers are under way suggests that there may be material issues with the company," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, in a note on Wednesday.In South Korea, the Kospi was up 0.45 percent."It's a good day to be an equity bull however, it's a slow grind higher as opposed to an explosion in demand and the moves we are seeing in many markets are fairly subdued," Chris Weston, Angus Nicholson, chief market analyst at spreadbettor IG, said in a note on Tuesday.US blue-chips index Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.46 percent at 19,974.62, a mere 25 points away from the key level of 20,000.The S&P 500 ended up 0.36 percent at 2,270.76.The Nasdaq composite gained 0.49 percent to 5,483.94 and had touched a new all-time high during the Tuesday session.On the economic data diary, Thailand's central bank decision will be released at 3:00 pm local time and Malaysia will announce its consumer price index (CPI) for November at 12:00 pm local time.The dollar jumped to a 14-year high late at 103.65 on Tuesday US time after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's positive comments on the labor market, a key economic indicator for the Fed in its decision to tighten monetary policy.The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, last traded at 103.29 in early Asian trade. Against the dollar, the yen was at 117.75 while the Australian dollar fetched USD 0.7268.In energy news, US crude stockpiles fell by 4.1 million barrels last week, compared to Reuters analysts expecting just a decrease of 2.5 million, as refineries boosted output, according to American Petroleum Institute data.US crude oil futures was trading up 0.45 percent at USD 53.54 a barrel on Wednesday Asian time, while Brent had settled up 0.76 percent to USD 55.49.