Asia shares mixed; Chinese markets lower

Asian shares traded mixed on Tuesday as investors await the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision.Down under, the ASX 200 was up 0.66 percent, with broad gains across all sub-indexes except for the energy sub-index which fell 0.83 percent.Earlier, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) December policy meeting showed that it was cautiously optimistic of the economy, despite recent softer data, and was trying to balance the benefits of lower interest rates against the risk of higher household debt.Japan's Nikkei 225 was near flat, down 0.05 percent, ahead of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy decision.The BOJ will wrap up its two-day meeting and announce its decision any time during the day. The Japanese central bank was expected to hold its negative interest rates and 10-year government bond yield target steady, as a weaker yen and positive overseas conditions bode well for Japan's economic outlook, a Reuters poll showed.In South Korea, the Kospi added 0.29 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.14 percent.Chinese markets fell in early trade, with the Shanghai composite down 0.16 percent,and the Shenzhen composite was 0.091 percent lower.Overnight, major US indexes closed higher in low volume trade. The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.2 percent at 19,883.06 and the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 2,262.53, while the Nasdaq composite finished up 0.37 percent at 5,457.44.In currency markets, the dollar regained some momentum, with the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, up at 103.15, compared with levels around 102 yesterday.The yen was weaker against the dollar at 117.29 as of 9:34 am HK/SIN, versus 118 levels last week."Dollar/yen has been slipping since last Friday on increased geopolitical risks, as well as some speculation that the BOJ could talk about a potential rise in the yield target in 2017," said Chang Wei Liang, FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, in a note on Tuesday.The Australian dollar was softer at USD 0.7246 down from levels above USD 0.73 seen on Monday before a budget announcement.Australia Treasurer Scott Morrison announced a budget deficit of AUSD36.5 billion (USD 26.6 billion) in the current fiscal year, which was lower than the original prediction of A$37.1 billion, but budget shortfalls are expected to widen over the next four years.S&P Global said a mid-year update on the Australia government's budget released on Monday would have no impact on the country's credit rating, but the rating agency remained pessimistic on the deficit. The rating agency had previously warned in July that continued deficits would be inconsistent with Australia's prized 'AAA' sovereign rating.The euro was stronger against the dollar at 1.0404, despite overnight news that a truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin on Monday evening, resulting in nine deaths and injuring up to 50 others.The Turkish lira and Russian ruble fell to session lows against the greenback on Monday after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot by an off-duty police officer in Ankara. During Tuesday Asian trade, the dollar/lira was at 3.5326 as of 9:35 am HK/SIN, while the dollar/ruble traded at 61.9026.US crude futures were down 0.29 percent at $51.997 a a barrel, while global benchmark Brent settled lower by 0.5 percent to $54.92 on Monday in the US.