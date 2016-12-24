Dec 24, 2016, 02.51 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Virat Leasing at the meeting held December 21, 2016, has proposed to dis-invest or dilute its stake in the Fastflow Commodeal due to which it will cease to be the subsidiary of the company.
Virat Leasing: Outcome of board meeting
