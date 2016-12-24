Virat Leasing: Outcome of board meeting

Virat Leasing at the meeting held December 21, 2016, has proposed to dis-invest or dilute its stake in the Fastflow Commodeal due to which it will cease to be the subsidiary of the company.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Announcements

Dec 24, 2016, 02.51 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Virat Leasing: Outcome of board meeting

Virat Leasing at the meeting held December 21, 2016, has proposed to dis-invest or dilute its stake in the Fastflow Commodeal due to which it will cease to be the subsidiary of the company.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Virat Leasing: Outcome of board meeting

Virat Leasing at the meeting held December 21, 2016, has proposed to dis-invest or dilute its stake in the Fastflow Commodeal due to which it will cease to be the subsidiary of the company.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Virat Leasing Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company ('Board") at the meeting held December 21, 2016, has proposed to disinvest or dilute its stake in the Fastflow Commodeal Limited due to which it will cease to be the subsidiary of the Company.The meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m and concluded at 2.45 p.m.Source : BSE

Read all announcements in Virat Leasing

To read the full report click here

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Virat Leasing: Outcome of board meeting

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login