Thomas Scotts CFO Abhay Kumar Singh resigns

Thomas Scott's CFO Abhay Kumar Singh resigns

Thomas Scott (India) Ltd has informed BSE that Mr. Abhay Kumar Singh, Chief Financial officer (KMP) of the company has resigned from his duties w.e.f. December 10, 2016 wherein the company has received his resignation letter on December 23, 2016.

Thomas Scott (India) Ltd has informed BSE that Mr. Abhay Kumar Singh, Chief Financial officer (KMP) of the company has resigned from his duties w.e.f. December 10, 2016 wherein the company has received his resignation letter on December 23, 2016.





Thomas Scott (India) Ltd has informed BSE that Mr. Abhay Kumar Singh, Chief Financial officer (KMP) of the company has resigned from his duties w.e.f. December 10, 2016 wherein the company has received his resignation letter on December 23, 2016.

