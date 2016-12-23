Dec 23, 2016, 04.20 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Thomas Scott (India) Ltd has informed BSE that Mr. Abhay Kumar Singh, Chief Financial officer (KMP) of the company has resigned from his duties w.e.f. December 10, 2016 wherein the company has received his resignation letter on December 23, 2016.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Thomas Scotts CFO Abhay Kumar Singh resigns
Thomas Scott (India) Ltd has informed BSE that Mr. Abhay Kumar Singh, Chief Financial officer (KMP) of the company has resigned from his duties w.e.f. December 10, 2016 wherein the company has received his resignation letter on December 23, 2016.
To read the full report click here