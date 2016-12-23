Sun Pharmas subsidiary acquires 1.30 cr Series B Preferred stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has informed BSE that one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company has acquired 13,000,000 Series B Preferred Stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc by way of allotment.
Dec 23, 2016, 08.27 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma's subsidiary acquires 1.30 cr Series B Preferred stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has informed BSE that one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company has acquired 13,000,000 Series B Preferred Stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc by way of allotment.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has informed BSE that one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company has acquired13,000,000 Series B Preferred Stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (equivalent to 14.58% fully diluted equity stake on conversion) by way of allotment. scPharmaceuticals Inc., is a United States pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery.Source : BSE

