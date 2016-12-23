Sudarshan Chemicals board meeting on February 10, 2017

Sudarshan Chemical's board meeting on February 10, 2017

Sudarshan Chemicals board meeting on February 10, 2017

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 10, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Accounts of the Company for the quarter ending on December 31, 2016.In view of the above, the Trading Window for trading in the equity shares of the Company, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading ) Regulations, 2015 will remain closed from January 01, 2017 to February 11, 2017 (Both days inclusive).In terms of the above Code, there is no Unpublished Price Sensitive Information which is in circulation at this point of time.Source : BSE

