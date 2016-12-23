Dec 23, 2016, 12.02 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 10, 2017, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Accounts of the Company for the quarter ending on December 31, 2016.
Sudarshan Chemicals board meeting on February 10, 2017
