Dec 29, 2016, 04.02 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Stellar Capital Services Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 05, 2017, to appoint Mr. Pranay Aneja and Mrs. Rajni Aneja, Incoming Promoters as the Additional Directors of the Company.
Stellar Capital Services board meeting on January 05, 2017
