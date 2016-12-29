Stellar Capital Services board meeting on January 05, 2017

Home » News » Announcements

Dec 29, 2016, 04.02 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stellar Capital Services' board meeting on January 05, 2017

Stellar Capital Services Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 05, 2017, inter alia, to take note of the change in management affairs of the Company:1. To appoint Mr. Pranay Aneja and Mrs. Rajni Aneja, Incoming Promoters as the Additional Directors of the Company.2. Accordingly to Consider and take note of the Resignation of Mr. Ashish Bansal, Managing Director & outgoing Promoter and Mr. Vikram Sharma, Wholetime Director & Outgoing Promoter of the Company.Source : BSE

