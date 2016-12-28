Somany Ceramics redeems commercial paper of Rs 15 crore

Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that Commercial Paper of Rs 15 crore issued on October 28, 2016 with maturity date of December 27, 2016 has been redeemed.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Announcements

Dec 28, 2016, 09.09 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Somany Ceramics redeems commercial paper of Rs 15 crore

Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that Commercial Paper of Rs 15 crore issued on October 28, 2016 with maturity date of December 27, 2016 has been redeemed.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Somany Ceramics redeems commercial paper of Rs 15 crore

Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that Commercial Paper of Rs 15 crore issued on October 28, 2016 with maturity date of December 27, 2016 has been redeemed.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that Commercial Paper of Rs. 15.00 Crores issued on October 28, 2016 with maturity date of December 27, 2016 has been redeemed.Source : BSE

Read all announcements in Somany Ceramics

To read the full report click here

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Somany Ceramics redeems commercial paper of Rs 15 crore

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login