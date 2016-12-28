Somany Ceramics redeems commercial paper of Rs 15 crore

Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that Commercial Paper of Rs 15 crore issued on October 28, 2016 with maturity date of December 27, 2016 has been redeemed.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3 Somany Ceramics redeems commercial paper of Rs 15 crore Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that Commercial Paper of Rs 15 crore issued on October 28, 2016 with maturity date of December 27, 2016 has been redeemed. Post Your Comments Share Cancel | 1 Comments





Read all announcements in Somany Ceramics Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that Commercial Paper of Rs. 15.00 Crores issued on October 28, 2016 with maturity date of December 27, 2016 has been redeemed.Source : BSE To read the full report click here

Related Stories Somany Ceramics issues commercial paper of Rs 25 crore Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that the Comp

Set Alert Set email alert for Somany Ceramics :