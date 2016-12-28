Dec 28, 2016, 09.09 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that Commercial Paper of Rs 15 crore issued on October 28, 2016 with maturity date of December 27, 2016 has been redeemed.
Somany Ceramics redeems commercial paper of Rs 15 crore
