Shetrons independent director M. Mahadeviah resigns

Shetron's independent director M. Mahadeviah resigns

Shetron Ltd has informed BSE that Dr. M. Mahadeviah, Non-executive, Independent Director, has resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from December 08, 2016.

Shetron Ltd has informed BSE that Dr. M. Mahadeviah, Non-executive, Independent Director, has resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from December 08, 2016.





Shetron Ltd has informed BSE that Dr. M. Mahadeviah, Non-executive, Independent Director, has resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from December 08, 2016.

