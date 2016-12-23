Dec 23, 2016, 01.32 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shetron Ltd has informed BSE that Dr. M. Mahadeviah, Non-executive, Independent Director, has resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from December 08, 2016.
Shetrons independent director M. Mahadeviah resigns
