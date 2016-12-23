Shetrons independent director M. Mahadeviah resigns

Shetron Ltd has informed BSE that Dr. M. Mahadeviah, Non-executive, Independent Director, has resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from December 08, 2016.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Announcements

Dec 23, 2016, 01.32 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shetron's independent director M. Mahadeviah resigns

Shetron Ltd has informed BSE that Dr. M. Mahadeviah, Non-executive, Independent Director, has resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from December 08, 2016.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Shetrons independent director M. Mahadeviah resigns

Shetron Ltd has informed BSE that Dr. M. Mahadeviah, Non-executive, Independent Director, has resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from December 08, 2016.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Shetron Ltd has informed BSE that Dr. M. Mahadeviah, Non-executive, Independent Director, has resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from December 08, 2016.Source : BSE

Read all announcements in Shetron

To read the full report click here

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Shetrons independent director M. Mahadeviah resigns

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login