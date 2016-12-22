Dec 22, 2016, 08.50 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Schrader Duncan has informed that Shantanu Parvati, Whole Time Director of the Company vide his letter dated December 22, 2016 has resigned from the Company with effect from the close of working hours of January 31, 2017.
Schrader Duncan whole time director Shantanu Parvati resigns
