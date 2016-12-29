Reliance Industries commissions new paraxylene plant at Jamnagar

Reliance Industries has successfully commissioned the first phase of Para-xylene (PX) plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Announcements

Dec 29, 2016, 09.15 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries commissions new paraxylene plant at Jamnagar

Reliance Industries has successfully commissioned the first phase of Para-xylene (PX) plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Reliance Industries commissions new paraxylene plant at Jamnagar

Reliance Industries has successfully commissioned the first phase of Para-xylene (PX) plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Reliance Industries Ltd has informed BSE regarding a Press Release dated December 28, 2016 titled "Reliance Commissions New Paraxylene Plant at Jamnagar on Reliance Founder’s Day".Source : BSE

Read all announcements in Reliance

To read the full report click here

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Reliance Industries commissions new paraxylene plant at Jamnagar

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login