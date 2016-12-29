Reliance Industries commissions new paraxylene plant at Jamnagar

Reliance Industries has successfully commissioned the first phase of Para-xylene (PX) plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3 Reliance Industries commissions new paraxylene plant at Jamnagar Reliance Industries has successfully commissioned the first phase of Para-xylene (PX) plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Post Your Comments Share Cancel | 1 Comments





Read all announcements in Reliance Reliance Industries Ltd has informed BSE regarding a Press Release dated December 28, 2016 titled "Reliance Commissions New Paraxylene Plant at Jamnagar on Reliance Founder’s Day".Source : BSE To read the full report click here

Set Alert Set email alert for Reliance :