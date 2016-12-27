Dec 27, 2016, 12.27 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on January 13, 2017, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2016.
Ras Resorts board meeting on January 13, 2017
