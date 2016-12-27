Ras Resorts' board meeting on January 13, 2017

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on January 13, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2016.Pursuant to Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's securities would be closed from December 26, 2016 till closure of Company's business hours on January 16, 2017.Source : BSE