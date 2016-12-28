Dec 28, 2016, 02.10 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that Ms. Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit has resigned as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from January 02, 2017 (after closure of the office hours).
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Ramchandra Leasings company secretary Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit resigns
Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that Ms. Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit has resigned as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from January 02, 2017 (after closure of the office hours).
To read the full report click here