Ramchandra Leasings company secretary Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit resigns

Ramchandra Leasing's company secretary Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit resigns

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that Ms. Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit has resigned as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from January 02, 2017 (after closure of the office hours).

