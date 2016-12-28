Ramchandra Leasings company secretary Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit resigns

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that Ms. Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit has resigned as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from January 02, 2017 (after closure of the office hours).
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Announcements

Dec 28, 2016, 02.10 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramchandra Leasing's company secretary Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit resigns

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that Ms. Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit has resigned as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from January 02, 2017 (after closure of the office hours).

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Ramchandra Leasings company secretary Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit resigns

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that Ms. Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit has resigned as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from January 02, 2017 (after closure of the office hours).

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that Ms. Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit has resigned as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from January 02, 2017 (after closure of the office hours).Source : BSE

Read all announcements in Ramchandra Leas

To read the full report click here

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Ramchandra Leasings company secretary Asmita Sanjaykumar Purohit resigns

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login