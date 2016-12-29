Rajesh Exports bags new export order worth Rs 929 crore

Rajesh Exports has bagged an export order worth Rs 929 crore of designer range of gold and diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.

Rajesh Exports has bagged an export order worth Rs 929 crore of designer range of gold and diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.





Rajesh Exports Ltd has informed BSE regarding a Press Release dated December 29, 2016 titled "New Export Order worth Rs. 929 Crores".

