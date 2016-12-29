Rajesh Exports bags new export order worth Rs 929 crore

Rajesh Exports has bagged an export order worth Rs 929 crore of designer range of gold and diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Announcements

Dec 29, 2016, 10.49 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajesh Exports bags new export order worth Rs 929 crore

Rajesh Exports has bagged an export order worth Rs 929 crore of designer range of gold and diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Rajesh Exports bags new export order worth Rs 929 crore

Rajesh Exports has bagged an export order worth Rs 929 crore of designer range of gold and diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Rajesh Exports Ltd has informed BSE regarding a Press Release dated December 29, 2016 titled "New Export Order worth Rs. 929 Crores".Source : BSE

Read all announcements in Rajesh Exports

To read the full report click here

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Rajesh Exports bags new export order worth Rs 929 crore

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login