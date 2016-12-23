Merck appoints Zoe Tang as non-executive director

With reference to the earlier letter dated October 04, 2016 about the nomination of Ms. Zoe Tang, (also known as Mei Lin Tang) by Merck KGaA, Merck Ltd has now informed BSE that Ms. Zoe Tang has been appointed as the Non- Executive Director of the Company effective December 23, 2016.

With reference to the earlier letter dated October 04, 2016 about the nomination of Ms. Zoe Tang, (also known as Mei Lin Tang) by Merck KGaA, Merck Ltd has now informed BSE that Ms. Zoe Tang has been appointed as the Non- Executive Director of the Company effective December 23, 2016.

