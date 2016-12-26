MEP Infra to collect toll at Katai & Gove toll plaza

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd has informed BSE that MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited (‘MEP’) has been appointed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited, Mumbai ('MSRDC') as Contractor for the collection of toll at the toll stations on Bhiwandi Kalyan Shilphata Highway at Katai Toll Plaza (Ch 4/500) and at Gove Toll Plaza (Ch 18/370) at approved toll rates specified by Govt. of India vide toll notification dated October 08, 2016 on only specified vehicles passing over the said section of road/project as per Letter of Acceptance dated December 23, 2016 received by the Company.Source : BSE