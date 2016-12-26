Dec 26, 2016, 10.10 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MEP Infrastructure Developers has been appointed by MSRDC as Contractor for the collection of toll at the toll stations on Bhiwandi Kalyan Shilphata Highway at Katai Toll Plaza and at Gove Toll Plaza at approved toll rates specified by Govt. of India.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
MEP Infra to collect toll at Katai & Gove toll plaza
MEP Infrastructure Developers has been appointed by MSRDC as Contractor for the collection of toll at the toll stations on Bhiwandi Kalyan Shilphata Highway at Katai Toll Plaza and at Gove Toll Plaza at approved toll rates specified by Govt. of India.
To read the full report click here