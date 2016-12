Marg Ltd has informed BSE that due to certain unavoidable circumstances, MARG Limited is not able to hold the 21st Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which was scheduled to be held on December 30, 2016.In view of this it is decided to hold the forthcoming annual general meeting very shortly. Accordingly the Company will issue fresh notice for the rescheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) to its members very shortly.Source : BSE