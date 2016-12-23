Dec 23, 2016, 01.24 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mahaan Foods has informed that Mr. Girraj Kishore Sharma has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. December 21, 2016. Mr. Jitender Singh Bisht has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. December 21, 2016.
Mahaan Foods appoints Jitender Singh Bisht as chief financial officer
