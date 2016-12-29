Dec 29, 2016, 09.13 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Committee of Directors for Capital Raising of the Bank will be held on December 31, 2016 to consider and approve the closure of the QIP.
Lakshmi Vilas Banks committee meeting on Dec 31, 2016
