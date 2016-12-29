Lakshmi Vilas Banks committee meeting on Dec 31, 2016

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Committee of Directors for Capital Raising of the Bank will be held on December 31, 2016 to consider and approve the closure of the QIP.
Dec 29, 2016

Lakshmi Vilas Bank's committee meeting on Dec 31, 2016

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Committee of Directors for Capital Raising of the Bank will be held on December 31, 2016 to consider and approve the closure of the QIP.

Lakshmi Vilas Banks committee meeting on Dec 31, 2016

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Committee of Directors for Capital Raising of the Bank will be held on December 31, 2016 to consider and approve the closure of the QIP.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Committee of Directors for Capital Raising of the Bank (the “Committee”) will be held on December 31, 2016 to inter alia consider the following resolutions:a. To approve the closure of the QIP;b. To approve the issue price including a discount, if any thereto as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations for the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to the QIP; andc. To approve and adopt the placement document in connection with the QIP.Source : BSE

