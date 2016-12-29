Lakshmi Vilas Banks committee meeting on Dec 31, 2016

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Committee of Directors for Capital Raising of the Bank (the “Committee”) will be held on December 31, 2016 to inter alia consider the following resolutions:a. To approve the closure of the QIP;b. To approve the issue price including a discount, if any thereto as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations for the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to the QIP; andc. To approve and adopt the placement document in connection with the QIP.Source : BSE