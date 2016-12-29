Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Outcome of committee of directors meeting

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd has informed BSE that subsequent to the approval accorded by the board of directors of the Bank, at its meeting held on May 06, 2016 and October 17, 2016 and the special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Bank on June 10, 2016 at the AGM for the QIP, the Committee of Directors for Capital Raising of the Bank (the “Committee”) on December 28, 2016 has, inter alia passed the following resolutions:a) Authorising the opening of the QIP on December 28, 2016.b) Approving the preliminary placement document dated December 28, 2016 in connection with the QIP; andc) Approval of the floor price for the QIP.Further the Company has informed that, the 'Relevant Date' for this purpose, in terms of Regulation 81 (c)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, is December 28, 2016 and accordingly the floor price in respect of the aforesaid QIP, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 85(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations is Rs. 141.15 per Equity Share. Pursuant to Regulation 85 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations the Bank may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the QIP.Source : BSE