Dec 29, 2016, 04.01 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 04, 2017, to finalize the proposed allottees for preferential issue of 40,00,000 Convertible Warrants of Rs 10 each to Promoters/ Promoter Group and Non Promoters.
La Tim Metals board meeting on January 04, 2017
