La Tim Metals board meeting on January 04, 2017

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 04, 2017, to finalize the proposed allottees for preferential issue of 40,00,000 Convertible Warrants of Rs 10 each to Promoters/ Promoter Group and Non Promoters.
Dec 29, 2016, 04.01 PM

La Tim Metal's board meeting on January 04, 2017

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 04, 2017, to finalize the proposed allottees for preferential issue of 40,00,000 Convertible Warrants of Rs 10 each to Promoters/ Promoter Group and Non Promoters.

La Tim Metals board meeting on January 04, 2017

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 04, 2017, to finalize the proposed allottees for preferential issue of 40,00,000 Convertible Warrants of Rs 10 each to Promoters/ Promoter Group and Non Promoters.

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 04, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the following matters:1. To finalize the Proposed Allottees for Preferential Issue of 40,00,000 Convertible Warrants of Rs. 10/- each to Promoters/ Promoter Group and Non Promoters towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2009.2. To acquire shares of M/s. La Tim Sourcing (India) Private Limited, a Company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and having its registered office at 201, Navkar Plaza, Bajaj Road, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai 400056 to make 100% subsidiary.3. To adopt and approve the Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.4. To fix the day, date, time and venue of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.5. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting E- voting process for Extra Ordinary General Meeting.Further in accordance with the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Connected/Designated Persons from December 29, 2016 and the same will remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement is made available to public.Accordingly, all Directors/Connected Persons/Designated Persons of the Company have been informed not to trade in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of Trading Window.Source : BSE

