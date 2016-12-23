JK Tyres board meeting on December 28, 2016

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 28, 2016 for considering raising of funds by issue of securities, convertible/non-convertible, with or without warrant by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement or any combination thereof, subject to such approvals as may be required, in supersession of the resolutions of the Board of Directors for raising of funds by issue of Non-convertible Debentures as informed to the Stock Exchanges vide Company's Letter dated November 09, 2016. The approval of the members is proposed to be obtained by way of a Postal Ballot.Further, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company’s Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company is closed from December 21, 2016 to December 30, 2016 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE