JK Tyres board meeting on December 28, 2016

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 28, 2016 for considering raising of funds by issue of securities, convertible/non-convertible, with or without warrant by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Announcements

Dec 23, 2016, 04.20 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Tyre's board meeting on December 28, 2016

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 28, 2016 for considering raising of funds by issue of securities, convertible/non-convertible, with or without warrant by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

JK Tyres board meeting on December 28, 2016

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 28, 2016 for considering raising of funds by issue of securities, convertible/non-convertible, with or without warrant by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 28, 2016 for considering raising of funds by issue of securities, convertible/non-convertible, with or without warrant by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement or any combination thereof, subject to such approvals as may be required, in supersession of the resolutions of the Board of Directors for raising of funds by issue of Non-convertible Debentures as informed to the Stock Exchanges vide Company's Letter dated November 09, 2016. The approval of the members is proposed to be obtained by way of a Postal Ballot.Further, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company’s Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company is closed from December 21, 2016 to December 30, 2016 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

Read all announcements in JK Tyre & Ind

To read the full report click here

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
JK Tyres board meeting on December 28, 2016

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login