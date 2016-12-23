Dec 23, 2016, 04.20 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 28, 2016 for considering raising of funds by issue of securities, convertible/non-convertible, with or without warrant by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
JK Tyres board meeting on December 28, 2016
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 28, 2016 for considering raising of funds by issue of securities, convertible/non-convertible, with or without warrant by way of public and/or private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement.
To read the full report click here
Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by
The Chinese are dumping tyres at 25-30 percent low
According to Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com, above R
Vivek Kamra, President, JK Tyre said from an indus