Dec 29, 2016, 12.28 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indraprastha Gas Ltd has informed BSE that Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, IAS, Secretary cum Commissioner (Transport), Govt. of NCT of Delhi has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2016.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Indraprastha Gas appoints Vikram Dev Dutt as additional director
Indraprastha Gas Ltd has informed BSE that Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, IAS, Secretary cum Commissioner (Transport), Govt. of NCT of Delhi has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2016.
To read the full report click here
According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com,
Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush recommends buying Indr
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends buy
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buy