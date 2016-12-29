Indraprastha Gas appoints Vikram Dev Dutt as additional director

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has informed BSE that Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, IAS, Secretary cum Commissioner (Transport), Govt. of NCT of Delhi has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2016.
Dec 29, 2016, 12.28 PM

Indraprastha Gas appoints Vikram Dev Dutt as additional director

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has informed BSE that Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, IAS, Secretary cum Commissioner (Transport), Govt. of NCT of Delhi has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2016.

Indraprastha Gas appoints Vikram Dev Dutt as additional director

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has informed BSE that Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, IAS, Secretary cum Commissioner (Transport), Govt. of NCT of Delhi has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2016.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has informed BSE that Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, IAS, Secretary cum Commissioner (Transport), Govt. of NCT of Delhi has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2016.Shri Sandeep Kumar has ceased to be a Director of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2016.Source : BSE

