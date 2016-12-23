Dec 23, 2016, 12.28 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has made investment in Equity Share Capital of HCG Regency Oncology Healthcare Private Limited, the Subsidiary Company, to the extent of Rs. 49,99,995 by subscribing to additional 4,54,545 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Re. 1 per share.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
HealthCare Global subscribes additional 4.54 lakh equity shares of HCG Regency
HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has made investment in Equity Share Capital of HCG Regency Oncology Healthcare Private Limited, the Subsidiary Company, to the extent of Rs. 49,99,995 by subscribing to additional 4,54,545 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Re. 1 per share.
To read the full report click here