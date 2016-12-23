HealthCare Global subscribes additional 4.54 lakh equity shares of HCG Regency

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has made investment in Equity Share Capital of HCG Regency Oncology Healthcare Private Limited, the Subsidiary Company, to the extent of Rs. 49,99,995 by subscribing to additional 4,54,545 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Re. 1 per share.
Dec 23, 2016, 12.28 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has made investment in Equity Share Capital of HCG Regency Oncology Healthcare Private Limited, the Subsidiary Company, to the extent of Rs. 49,99,995 by subscribing to additional 4,54,545 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Re. 1 per share.

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has made investment in Equity Share Capital of HCG Regency Oncology Healthcare Private Limited, the Subsidiary Company, to the extent of Rs. 49,99,995 by subscribing to additional 4,54,545 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Re. 1 per share.

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has made investment in Equity Share Capital of HCG Regency Oncology Healthcare Private Limited, the Subsidiary Company, to the extent of Rs. 49,99,995 by subscribing to additional 4,54,545 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Re. 1 per share. The Company continues to hold 51% of shareholding in the said subsidiary company.Source : BSE

