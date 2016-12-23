Dec 23, 2016, 01.32 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gruh Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 13, 2017, to consider and take on record /approve the unaudited financial results for the 3rd quarter/nine months period ended December 31, 2016 (Q3), subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors.
Gruh Finances Q3 results on January 13, 2017
