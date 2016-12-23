Gruh Finances Q3 results on January 13, 2017

Gruh Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 13, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record /approve the unaudited financial results for the 3rd quarter/nine months period ended December 31, 2016 (Q3), subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors.In this connection, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from December 24, 2016 to January 15, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the employees and directors of the Company in terms of the Share Dealing Code and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE