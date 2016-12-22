Dec 22, 2016, 08.50 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Goodluck India has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled be held on December 27, 2016, to issue and allot warrants convertible into equal number of equity shares to promoters on preferential basis. Pursuant to the forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors to consider the unaudited financial results.
Goodluck Indias board meeting on Dec 27, 2016
