Goodluck Indias board meeting on Dec 27, 2016

Goodluck India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled be held on December 27, 2016, inter alia, to issue and allot warrants convertible into equal number of equity shares to promoters on preferential basis.Pursuant to the forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors to consider the unaudited financial results, the trading window will be closed from December 22, 2016 and will end 48 hours after the decision is made public on December 27, 2016.Source : BSE