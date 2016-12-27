Dec 27, 2016, 03.12 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Goodluck India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting is rescheduled for December 28, 2016 at Corp. Office of the Company to issue and allot warrants convertible into equal number of equity shares to promoters on preferential basis.
Goodluck Indias board meeting postponed to Dec 28, 2016
