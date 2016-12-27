Goodluck Indias board meeting postponed to Dec 28, 2016

Goodluck India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting is rescheduled for December 28, 2016 at Corp. Office of the Company to issue and allot warrants convertible into equal number of equity shares to promoters on preferential basis.
Dec 27, 2016, 03.12 PM

Goodluck India's board meeting postponed to Dec 28, 2016

Goodluck India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled be held on December 27, 2016, inter alia, to issue and allot warrants convertible into equal number of equity shares to promoters on preferential basis is being postponed.Now the meeting is rescheduled for December 28, 2016 at Corp. Office of the Company to consider the aforesaid matters.Due to postponement of the forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors, the trading window will be opend after end of 48 hours after the decision is made public on December 28, 2016.Source : BSE

