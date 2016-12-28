Globus Spirits commences commercial production at Bihar unit

With reference to the earlier letter dated August 06, 2016, September 14, 2016 and November 05, 2016, Globus Spirits Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has resumed its operation and commenced its commercial production (with a production capacity of 80,000 Bulk Litre per day) on December 02, 2016 after removing all the technical bottlenecks at its unit, M/s Globus Spirits Limited, Vill ; Dhudhua, Tehsil : Jandoho, Dist:Vaishali, Bihar. The Company has also intimated the same to the Department of industry, Govt. of Bihar.Source : BSE