Dec 28, 2016, 11.20 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Globus Spirits has resumed its operation and commenced its commercial production (with a production capacity of 80,000 Bulk Litre per day) on December 02, 2016 after removing all the technical bottlenecks at its unit, Globus Spirits Limited, Village ; Dhudhua, Tehsil : Jandoho, Dist:Vaishali, Bihar.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Globus Spirits commences commercial production at Bihar unit
Globus Spirits has resumed its operation and commenced its commercial production (with a production capacity of 80,000 Bulk Litre per day) on December 02, 2016 after removing all the technical bottlenecks at its unit, Globus Spirits Limited, Village ; Dhudhua, Tehsil : Jandoho, Dist:Vaishali, Bihar.
To read the full report click here